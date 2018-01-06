Sharks' Brent Burns: Collects two more points in overtime loss
Burns recorded a power-play goal, an assist and six shots during Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to Ottawa.
Burns has now marked the scoresheet in 16 of his past 20 contests for seven goals and 15 assists. The high-end offensive stretch follows a slow start to the campaign, so owners have to be encouraged about the star defenseman's form heading into the most important months of the fantasy season.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies an assist•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Heater continues in loss to Oil•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Fills scoresheet with two more goals•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two goals on man advantage•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two helpers•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Scores overtime winner Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...