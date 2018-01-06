Sharks' Brent Burns: Collects two more points in overtime loss

Burns recorded a power-play goal, an assist and six shots during Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Burns has now marked the scoresheet in 16 of his past 20 contests for seven goals and 15 assists. The high-end offensive stretch follows a slow start to the campaign, so owners have to be encouraged about the star defenseman's form heading into the most important months of the fantasy season.

