Sharks' Brent Burns: Continuing to play through injury
Burns (shoulder) will be back in the lineup against Anaheim on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Burns will likely continue to play through this shoulder injury throughout the season, though it's possible the club decides to shut him down later in the year. With just 32 points in 50 games this season, the 34-year-old will almost certainly miss out on reaching the 80-point mark and could produce his lowest point total since the 2013-14 campaign.
