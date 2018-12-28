Sharks' Brent Burns: Delivers milestone dagger
Playing in his 1,000th career contest, Burns provided the game-winning goal Thursday, with the Sharks taking care of the visiting Ducks, 4-2.
Burns asserted himself well, hoisting a game-high six shots and converting on a second-period chance at even strength. The 2017 Norris Trophy winner is up to five goals and 31 assists through 39 games this season.
