Play

Sharks' Brent Burns: Deposits goal Tuesday

Burns scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The 34-year-old has scored in two of his last three games. For the season, Burns is at 34 points (11 markers, 23 helpers) through 54 appearances. He's added 163 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 58 hits.

More News
Our Latest Stories