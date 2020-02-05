Sharks' Brent Burns: Deposits goal Tuesday
Burns scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
The 34-year-old has scored in two of his last three games. For the season, Burns is at 34 points (11 markers, 23 helpers) through 54 appearances. He's added 163 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 58 hits.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Rifles in 10th goal•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Continuing to play through injury•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Playing through shoulder issue•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Leads team in ice time•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Expected to play against Arizona•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.