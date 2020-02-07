Sharks' Brent Burns: Deuces wild in win

Burns produced two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Burns had a part in just about every part of the Sharks' win, including his team-high 27:37 of ice time. The defenseman has looked more like himself with four points in his last four games. For the season, he's at 36 points (11 goals, 25 helpers), 165 shots, 83 blocks and a minus-22 rating in 55 appearances.