Burns recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Burns had a hand in second-period tallies by Rudolfs Balcers and Ryan Donato, the latter coming with the man advantage. The 36-year-old Burns snapped a three-game point drought with his pair of assists. For the year, the Ontario native has 20 points, 80 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and 18 PIM in 35 outings.