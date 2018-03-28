Sharks' Brent Burns: Dishes two helpers Tuesday
Burns finished with two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis.
Burns played a part in each of his team's goals, which were scored by Evander Kane and Joe Pavelski. The veteran blueliner also fired three shots on net, bringing his total over the past four games to 20. Burns has seven points over his past five appearances as well, so he's scorching hot right now.
