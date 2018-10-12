Sharks' Brent Burns: Dishes two helpers

Burns recorded two assists -- one shorthanded -- in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Burns is still searching for his first goal of the season, but he now has three assists through five games. He looked noticeably more aggressive in this one, launching six shots on net after managing only seven shots over the first four contests. Look for Burns to get on a roll as San Jose gets more comfortable integrating offseason addition Erik Karlsson on the blue line.