Sharks' Brent Burns: Does it all in loss

Burns scored two goals and dished a helper in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Colorado.

Burns was able to blast two past Philipp Grubauer, with one coming on the power play late in the game. The 34-year-old also got it done on the defensive side of the ice, dishing out three hits and blocking four shots. Burns now has a whopping seven points through the first two games of the series, and has averaged 27:37 of total ice time. With a high-scoring series expected, Burns is almost entering must-play territory, if he isn't already.