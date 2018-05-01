Sharks' Brent Burns: Earns assist Monday

Burns garnered a helper in Monday's overtime loss to Vegas.

Burns has a trio of points in the Sharks' second-round matchup with the Golden Knights, which already exceeds his point total (two) from the first round against the Ducks. With the extra periods in the previous two contests, the blueliner is averaging an astonishing 28:43 of ice time versus Vegas. Whether its this series or a potential appearance in the Western Conference finals, the heavy workload will likely start to affect the bearded wonder at some point.