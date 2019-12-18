Sharks' Brent Burns: Ends unusual dry spell
Burns registered an assist, a team-high six shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Burns set up Tomas Hertl's second tally of the game. The usually reliable Burns had gone 11 games without a point, posting 26 shots, 16 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating in that span. The 34-year-old still has solid season numbers with 22 points, 100 shots and 44 blocks in 36 games, but a minus-23 rating is the third-worst in the league.
