Play

Sharks' Brent Burns: Expected to play against Arizona

Burns (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday against the Coyotes, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.

Burns will play in his 519th straight game for San Jose on Tuesday. The 34-year-old, who's notched nine goals and 31 points in 47 games this campaign, will skate on the Sharks' second pairing and top power-play unit against Arizona.

More News
Our Latest Stories