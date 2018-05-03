Sharks' Brent Burns: Extends point streak to three
Burns posted an assist Wednesday night on his team's final goal, sealing a 4-0 win over Vegas in Game 4, evening his team's series.
Burns' contribution now marks the fourth time in the past five games that he's found the scoresheet, and he's scored six points over that stretch. Solid numbers aren't unusual for Burns after a 67-point regular season, with the majority of those points coming via assist. Expect the scoring numbers to continue, with a high emphasis on assists rather than goals.
