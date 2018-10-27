Sharks' Brent Burns: Extends point streak

Burns picked up two assists, including one on the power play, in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

The multiple assists give Burns points in seven straight games, and this was the fourth game where he recorded at least two points. It's certainly a much better start than last season; Burns failed to score and "only" had seven assists in the first 19 games of 2017-18.

