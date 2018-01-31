Sharks' Brent Burns: Extends scoring streak in Tuesday's loss
Burns scored a power-play goal while adding three shots on net, a minus-2 rating and four PIM a in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
The second-period tally extended Burns' point streak to seven games while also snapping a nine-game goalless drought. Despite his offensive prowess, though, the defenseman has become a massive liability in plus-minus, seeing his rating plummet to minus-23 on the season thanks to a minus-7 mark over the last three games.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Assists twice Thursday•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Posts another multi-point night•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Posts three assists•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Fires eight shots in Sunday's loss•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Collects two more points in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies an assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...