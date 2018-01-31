Sharks' Brent Burns: Extends scoring streak in Tuesday's loss

Burns scored a power-play goal while adding three shots on net, a minus-2 rating and four PIM a in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

The second-period tally extended Burns' point streak to seven games while also snapping a nine-game goalless drought. Despite his offensive prowess, though, the defenseman has become a massive liability in plus-minus, seeing his rating plummet to minus-23 on the season thanks to a minus-7 mark over the last three games.