Sharks' Brent Burns: Fills score sheet with two more goals
Burns tallied another two-goal night in a 4-3 loss against the Canucks on Friday.
The reigning Norris Trophy winner experienced a miserable start to the season, but he has scored points in nine of the last 12 games. Burns didn't score his first goal of the season until Nov. 24, but he has six goals in the last 11 games, including two two-goal games within the last week. He might have started too slowly to repeat his 29 goals and 76 points from last season, but Burns is officially out of his slump, and his fantasy owners can count upon regular production from his moving forward.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two goals on man advantage•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two helpers•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Scores overtime winner Thursday•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Still hunting for first goal•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: First multi-point game of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...