Sharks' Brent Burns: Fills score sheet with two more goals

Burns tallied another two-goal night in a 4-3 loss against the Canucks on Friday.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner experienced a miserable start to the season, but he has scored points in nine of the last 12 games. Burns didn't score his first goal of the season until Nov. 24, but he has six goals in the last 11 games, including two two-goal games within the last week. He might have started too slowly to repeat his 29 goals and 76 points from last season, but Burns is officially out of his slump, and his fantasy owners can count upon regular production from his moving forward.