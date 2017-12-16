Sharks' Brent Burns: Fills scoresheet with two more goals

Burns tallied another two-goal night in a 4-3 loss against the Canucks on Friday.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner experienced a miserable start to the season, but he has scored points in nine of the last 12 games. Burns didn't pot his first goal of the season until Nov. 24, but he has six goals in the last 11 contests, including a pair of two-goal games within the last week. He might have started too slowly to repeat his 29 goals and 76 points from last season, but Burns is officially out of his slump, and his fantasy owners likely can count on regular production from him moving forward.