Sharks' Brent Burns: Finds twine against Vegas

Burns lit the lamp in Saturday's 5-4 shootout road loss to the Golden Knights.

Burns was paired with second-year skater Joakim Ryan in this game. Burns and Erik Karlsson -- who didn't play Saturday -- are expected to be on separate units, with Kevin Kurz of The Athletic adding that Marc-Edouard Vlasic is expected to bet the one to sync up with Karlsson, at least for Opening Night.