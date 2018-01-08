Sharks' Brent Burns: Fires eight shots in Sunday's loss
Burns picked up a power-play assist while firing eight shots on net and posting a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
He didn't offer much help to goaltender Martin Jones in his own end, but Burns did his best to try and generate some offense to make up for his lapses. The defenseman now has at least one point in nine of his last 10 games while recording at least four shots on goal in eight straight, but his momentum could be derailed by the Sharks' upcoming bye week, which has them off until next Saturday.
