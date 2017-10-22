Sharks' Brent Burns: First multi-point game of season

Burns recorded two assists for his first multi-point game of the campaign during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

The go-to defenseman has been uncharacteristically quiet this season -- these are just his third and fourth points of the season (seven games). Burns also has no goals and a minus-8 rating. Gulp. The Sharks should get better, but 2017-18 could be the beginning of a statistical decline for Burns.