Sharks' Brent Burns: Garners helper
Burns snagged an assist in Tuesday's clash with Edmonton.
Burns is bogged down in a 10-game goal drought, though he has managed eight helpers during that stretch. The defenseman has been putting plenty of pucks on net, as he has racked up 38 shots in those outings, but still can't seem to find the back of the net.
