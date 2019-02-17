Sharks' Brent Burns: Gathers another assist
Burns recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Burns also added two blocks in the game. With 64 points in 59 games, Burns remains on a point-per-game pace, which would be his first season at that level should it continue. He also has 224 shots this year, well on his way to another 300-shot season.
