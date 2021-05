Burns recorded an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Burns helped out on Timo Meier's third-period tally. The 36-year-old Burns has assists in consecutive games and three points in his last five. The veteran blueliner is up to 29 points, 125 shots, 91 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-10 rating in 52 contests overall.