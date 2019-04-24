Sharks' Brent Burns: Generates power-play helper
Burns registered an assist on the man advantage as well as six shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.
Burns ended the series with a goal and three helpers in seven games, adding 17 shots, 18 blocked shots and 17 hits. It's a little bit less point production than usual from Burns, but he'll remain an important fantasy asset throughout the Sharks' playoff run due to his offense-first approach to the game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...