Sharks' Brent Burns: Generates power-play helper

Burns registered an assist on the man advantage as well as six shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Burns ended the series with a goal and three helpers in seven games, adding 17 shots, 18 blocked shots and 17 hits. It's a little bit less point production than usual from Burns, but he'll remain an important fantasy asset throughout the Sharks' playoff run due to his offense-first approach to the game.