Sharks' Brent Burns: Goals not coming despite massive shot totals

Burns recorded a power-play assist and eight shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.

Burns has no goals to show for the 26 pucks he's put on net in the past five games. After shooting just 3.6 percent last season, the career 7.0 percent shooter's converting at just 4.5 percent this season. Despite the poor luck, Burns is performing above a point-per-game pace with 22 points in 20 games. Few would have predicted to Burns to have more than twice as many points as new teammate Erik Karlsson at this point.