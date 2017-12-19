Sharks' Brent Burns: Heater continues in loss to Oil

Burns recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton.

Business picked up in a hurry for Burns, and he now has six goals and nine assists through his past 13 games, including five multi-point showings over the past six contests. The hot streak hasn't completely made up for his disappointing start to the campaign (just seven helpers in the first 19 games), but it's definitely been a better-late-than-never situation for patient fantasy owners.