Sharks' Brent Burns: Heater continues in loss to Oil
Burns recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton.
Business picked up in a hurry for Burns, and he now has six goals and nine assists through his past 13 games, including five multi-point showings over the past six contests. The hot streak hasn't completely made up for his disappointing start to the campaign (just seven helpers in the first 19 games), but it's definitely been a better-late-than-never situation for patient fantasy owners.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Fills scoresheet with two more goals•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two goals on man advantage•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two helpers•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Scores overtime winner Thursday•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Still hunting for first goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...