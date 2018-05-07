Sharks' Brent Burns: Held in check
Burns skated to a minus-2 rating and was blanked on two shot attempts Sunday in a 3-0 playoff-elimination loss to the Golden Knights.
The 2017 Norris Trophy winner went minus-4 and failed to record a point between Game 5 and 6. Clearly, the expansion club made the necessary adjustments after Burns rang up two goals and three assists to craft a three-game point streak earlier in the series, but credit Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for coming up huge with two shutouts in the series. Burns inked an eight-year, $64 million deal with the Sharks in November of 2016, so he'll have plenty more opportunities to try and lead Team Teal to its first-ever Stanley Cup championship.
