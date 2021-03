Burns notched an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Burns set up Evander Kane for the empty-net goal to put an exclamation mark on the Sharks' comeback win. The 35-year-old Burns has a goal and three helpers in his last three outings. Overall, the veteran rearguard has 11 points, 55 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 19 games.