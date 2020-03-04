Sharks' Brent Burns: Helps out on power play

Burns recorded a power-play helper, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Burns has picked up seven helpers and 42 shots in his last 10 outings, but he hasn't rippled the twine himself in that span. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to 44 points (16 on the power play), 211 shots, 108 blocks and 66 hits through 66 games this season.