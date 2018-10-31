Sharks' Brent Burns: Inks up scoresheet again
Burns recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.
The worries of Erik Karlsson taking away from Burns' production after he failed to post a point in the first three games are a distant memory. Burns has notched a point in nine straight games with three goals and 12 assists in that span. The veteran blueliner should be a lock in daily formats and season-long leagues.
