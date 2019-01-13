Sharks' Brent Burns: Keeps rolling in victory

Burns scored what proved the game-winning goal and set up the third-period clincher in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Other than getting shut out on Jan. 7 against Los Angeles, Burns has been on fire since the Christmas holiday, scoring at least two points in all but two of those games. Five of his goals have come since Christmas, so if he's added a scoring touch to his arsenal, he's going to prove even more valuable to fantasy owners that he already has.