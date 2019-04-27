Sharks' Brent Burns: Leads Sharks with four points

Burns registered a goal, three assists and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Burns was limited to an identical points haul over seven games against Vegas, but he made a significant impact to start the series against the Avs. He also added six blocked shots and three shots on goal in the contest. The blueliner is humming along at a point-per-game pace in the postseason so far.