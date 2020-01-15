Play

Sharks' Brent Burns: Leads team in ice time

Burns (upper body) skated 26:22 with four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Burns was able to shake off a minor injury from Saturday's game against the Stars in time to keep his ironman streak alive. The game-leading ice time indicates he's feeling no ill effects -- fantasy owners can deploy the 34-year-old as usual going forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories