Sharks' Brent Burns: Leads team in ice time
Burns (upper body) skated 26:22 with four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.
Burns was able to shake off a minor injury from Saturday's game against the Stars in time to keep his ironman streak alive. The game-leading ice time indicates he's feeling no ill effects -- fantasy owners can deploy the 34-year-old as usual going forward.
