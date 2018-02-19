Sharks' Brent Burns: Leaves Sunday's game early
Burns left Sunday's 5-2 win over Dallas during the third period and seems to be dealing with an undisclosed injury, Marcus White of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Burns was able to take a handful of shifts in the third period before exiting and heading to the locker room, but didn't appear limited on the ice. After the contest teammates Joe Pavelski and Justin Braun were both upbeat about his status, and Braun even said "He'll be fine, He's just dealing with something, but he'll be fine. He's that way -- he won't miss a game." However, head coach Peter DeBoer cast a different tone, and noted that the malady that limited Burns was the same that forced him to leave Saturday's practice early. DeBoer also didn't commit to Burns suiting up for Tuesday's game against St. Louis, but did say he'd travel with the team for their upcoming four-game road trip. Should the 32-year-old sit out for Tuesday's tilt, Braun figures to take his role on the first pairing and first power-play unit, but his status will likely be updated by the team beforehand.
