Sharks' Brent Burns: Lethal on power play in loss
Burns distributed three assists -- two on the power play -- in Thursday's loss to the Golden Knights.
Burns has been dynamic of late, racking up 14 points in his last 12 games. He's fired a whopping 231 shots on goal through 54 games this season and has racked up 22 of his 47 points with the man advantage. The 32-year-old is sporting an ugly minus-24 rating, but his elite offensive production makes him one of the best fantasy blueliners you can own.
