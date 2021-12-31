Burns scored a goal on five shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Burns gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 7:20 of the second period. The 36-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a solid December with two goals and four helpers in 10 games. The Ontario native is up to 18 points, 85 shots, 62 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 32 contests. He'll continue to see significant top-four usage, so he'll likely have plenty of chances to create offense.