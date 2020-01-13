Sharks' Brent Burns: Likely to play Tuesday
Burns (upper body) is considered probable for Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Burns missed Monday's practice as he received treatment for this injury, but there's not much worry about his status for Tuesday's divisional tilt. The 34-year-old has quite the ironman streak going, as he hasn't missed a game since the 2013-14 campaign. Burns has accrued 32 points -- 11 on the power play -- through 47 contests this year.
