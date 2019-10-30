Sharks' Brent Burns: Lone bright spot in ugly loss
Burns scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.
His tally early in the second period briefly made the score 2-1, but it was the only flicker of life the Sharks showed all night. Burns extended his point streak to four games, and on the season he's been his usual productive self, scoring three goals and 13 points in 13 games.
