Sharks' Brent Burns: Looking at forward role

Burns is expected to suit up as a forward for the Sharks on Thursday against the Canucks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

With Tomas Hertl (shoulder) dealing with an injury, coach Peter DeBoer will utilize his offensively-minded defender on the top line as a forward. Considering how much Burns likes to get up into the play from the blue line, he should be comfortable upfront. The Ontario native should still fill his usual role at the point on the Sharks' No. 1 power play.