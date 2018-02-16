Sharks' Brent Burns: Multi-point game against Vancouver

Burns had a goal and an assist in Thursday's win over Vancouver.

Burns actually began the game as a forward, but returned to defense after blueliner Dylan DeMelo was injured early in the second period. Whether he plays defense or offense, Burns remains a top-tier fantasy player. The 32-year-old has racked up 10 goals and 50 points in 58 games and has fired a whopping 245 shots on goal. He's now got six points in his last five games and can be rolled out with confidence in all formats.