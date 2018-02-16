Sharks' Brent Burns: Multi-point game against Vancouver
Burns had a goal and an assist in Thursday's win over Vancouver.
Burns actually began the game as a forward, but returned to defense after blueliner Dylan DeMelo was injured early in the second period. Whether he plays defense or offense, Burns remains a top-tier fantasy player. The 32-year-old has racked up 10 goals and 50 points in 58 games and has fired a whopping 245 shots on goal. He's now got six points in his last five games and can be rolled out with confidence in all formats.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Looking at forward role•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Lethal on power play in loss•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Records another multi-point game•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Extends scoring streak in Tuesday's loss•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Assists twice Thursday•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Posts another multi-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...