Sharks' Brent Burns: Multi-point run continues

Burns registered a goal and an assist, as well as three shots, four blocked shots, and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Burns ended the season with two consecutive multi-point outings, and he pushed that streak to three games in the playoff opener. Fresh off an 83-point campaign, the trigger-happy and sturdy blueliner will be a key component of the Sharks' attack throughout their playoff run, which in turn will likely bear plenty of fruit for fantasy owners.