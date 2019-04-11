Sharks' Brent Burns: Multi-point run continues
Burns registered a goal and an assist, as well as three shots, four blocked shots, and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.
Burns ended the season with two consecutive multi-point outings, and he pushed that streak to three games in the playoff opener. Fresh off an 83-point campaign, the trigger-happy and sturdy blueliner will be a key component of the Sharks' attack throughout their playoff run, which in turn will likely bear plenty of fruit for fantasy owners.
