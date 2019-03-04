Sharks' Brent Burns: Not slowed by illness
Burns (illness) posted an assist while skating 23:20 in a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Burns was previously questionable for the game, but ended up playing and supplying his 59th helper of the year, which ranks him third in the league in assists. Burns has 72 points in 66 games, as well as 248 shots, and continues to be a value option at defenseman both in fantasy and real-life applications.
