Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two helpers

Burns racked up two assists and fired eight shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Senators.

While he's somehow only got two goals this season, it's hard not to like what we've been seeing from Burns of late. The 32-year-old has put up back-to-back multi-point games, firing a whopping 14 shots on goal in the process. He logged over 26 minutes of ice time in each contest and now has nine points in his last nine games. The veteran has had a disappointing season overall, but his recent play is reminding us why he's still a must-own fantasy blueliner. Keep him rolling.