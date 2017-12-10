Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two helpers
Burns racked up two assists and fired eight shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Senators.
While he's somehow only got two goals this season, it's hard not to like what we've been seeing from Burns of late. The 32-year-old has put up back-to-back multi-point games, firing a whopping 14 shots on goal in the process. He logged over 26 minutes of ice time in each contest and now has nine points in his last nine games. The veteran has had a disappointing season overall, but his recent play is reminding us why he's still a must-own fantasy blueliner. Keep him rolling.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Scores overtime winner Thursday•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Still hunting for first goal•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: First multi-point game of season•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Struggling defensively•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Picks up helper in Opening Night loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...