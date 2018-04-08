Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two points
Burns scored a goal and an assist Saturday against the Wild.
Burns' two points came in a losing effort, and one season after scoring 29 goals and 76 points finishes this season with just 12 goals and 66 points with a career-worst minus-18 rating. Burns' shooting percentage was one-third of what it was last season at just 3.4 percent, and despite firing over 300 pucks on net for the third straight season did not reach the 30-goal mark. Despite a disappointing season Burns has been a big part of the Sharks' success as they head into the playoffs.
