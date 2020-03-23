Sharks' Brent Burns: Offensive production dries up
Burns has 12 goals, 45 points and a minus-22 rating in 70 games this season.
After erupting for a career-high 83 points last season, Burns' 45 points this season would be his lowest since the 2012-13 lockout-shortened campaign. The 34-year-old blueliner has still contributed elsewhere, blocking 115 shots and putting 225 shots on goal. Burns may miss the 50-point mark even if the NHL completes the 2019-20 regular season.
