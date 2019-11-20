Sharks' Brent Burns: Offers helper in loss

Burns generated an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Burns and defense partner Radim Simek had the helpers on a third-period tally by Barclay Goodrow. Burns has two goals and four assists in his last six games, giving the defenseman 20 points through 22 games. The 34-year-old has added 63 shots on goal, 29 hits and 26 blocked shots to help offset his minus-15 rating.