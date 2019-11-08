Sharks' Brent Burns: Offers pair of helpers

Burns supplied two assists, four hits, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.

Both of Burns' helpers came on the power play, with Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane converting on the goals. The 34-year-old defenseman is chugging along at his usually strong rate with 16 points, 28 hits and 49 shots in 17 games. The one flaw on his stat line is a minus-11 rating.