Burns scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Burns opened the scoring at 12:02 of the first period, but the Wild had taken a 3-1 lead less than four minutes later. The 36-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 26 points, 103 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.