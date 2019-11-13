Play

Sharks' Brent Burns: Opens scoring Tuesday

Burns potted a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Burns scored at 4:01 of the first period, igniting a three-goal opening frame for the Sharks. The point machine is up to four goals and 17 points through 19 appearances this season. Burns has added 56 shots on goal, 29 hits and 24 blocks.

