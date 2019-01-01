Sharks' Brent Burns: Overshadows defensive miscues
Burns supplied a goal and an assist on the power play Monday in an 8-5 road loss to the Flames, but he skated to a minus-4 rating and committed four giveaways.
Burns was actually the only Shark to post worse than a minus-2 rating, but then again, he logged 26:10 of ice time and that topped all skaters. Certainly, there will be better defensive efforts from the 15th-year defenseman, and if we had to hazard a guess, his two-point effort more than made up for the own-zone gaffes if you're analyzing his performance from the vantage point of a fantasy owner.
